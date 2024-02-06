Country music fans around the world are mourning the loss of Toby Keith, a titan in the industry who passed away from stomach cancer on February 5. The news of his passing at the age of 62 comes as a loss to the music community – marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over three decades.

A post shared on Toby Keith’s official website states:

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith’s musical career took flight in the early ’90s when he signed with Mercury Records and released his self-titled debut album in 1993. The album’s lead single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” catapulted him to stardom, becoming the most-played country song of the decade. This early success laid the groundwork for Keith’s future as a dominant force in the industry.

Throughout his career, Keith continued to churn out hit after hit, showcasing his versatility as both a singer and songwriter. Songs like “I Wanna Talk About Me,” “American Soldier,” and “Red Solo Cup” not only topped the charts but also resonated with audiences across the country.

However, the “How Do You Like Me Now” singer’s impact extended beyond the realm of music. He was known for his patriotism and his support for the men and women of the armed forces. Through numerous USO tours and anthems like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” Keith became a symbol of American support.

In addition to his musical achievements, Keith also made a mark in the world of acting and entrepreneurship. He had roles in films like Broken Bridges and Beer for My Horses – he also had a chain of restaurants, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill.

Keith was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his status as an icon. Awards such as the Merle Haggard Spirit Award and the National Medal of the Arts underscored his impact on American culture and music.

Many fellow country music icons turned to X to express the their condolences:

Denise and I are saddened to hear about our friend @TobyKeith. Our prayers are with Tricia and the entire Keith family. – AJ pic.twitter.com/GGfjk1sf3y — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) February 6, 2024

thank you @tobykeith, you inspired me and the next generation of cowboys we’ll ride on with you and make sure our flag flies high pic.twitter.com/NuCSt7EWBz — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 6, 2024

Very low this morning. @tobykeith is treasured in this family and will certainly be missed. I know he was a believer and is with the Almighty. Much love to his family. You’re in our prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA0POxlDbO — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) February 6, 2024

Country music is a family unto itself, and today our family hurts. Toby Keith was authentic country and a tremendous songwriter. Loretta loved both these things about him. Our family and the country music world grieves. We will miss you, Toby. Join us in praying for his family. pic.twitter.com/tvoO9324KH — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) February 6, 2024

Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See… pic.twitter.com/9a2RauHo5p — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 6, 2024

Woke up to news that Toby Keith had passed…. He was a class act, a friend and one of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet… We’ll miss you down here man… Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/wEaQCvHQNJ — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) February 6, 2024

too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith has gone home … This is very sad news … We loved and respected him on every level and whispered many a prayer for him as he fought this illness. God must have needed a big hearted Oklahoma singing boy for the great choir. Well, he got one #RIPTobyKeith pic.twitter.com/cBjybvnxwP — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace. pic.twitter.com/TJB5dUy67K — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 6, 2024

RIP Toby Keith- Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏 — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2024

Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 6, 2024

Keith’s final show on December 14 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas showcased renditions of classics such as “Red Solo Cup,” “Beer for My Horses,” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” This performance marked the end of a three-night run at the venue, all sell-out shows. Reflecting on the experience, Keith took to Instagram, declaring, “3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year.”