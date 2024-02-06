Country music fans around the world are mourning the loss of Toby Keith, a titan in the industry who passed away from stomach cancer on February 5. The news of his passing at the age of 62 comes as a loss to the music community – marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over three decades.

A post shared on Toby Keith’s official website states: 

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.” 

Keith’s musical career took flight in the early ’90s when he signed with Mercury Records and released his self-titled debut album in 1993. The album’s lead single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” catapulted him to stardom, becoming the most-played country song of the decade. This early success laid the groundwork for Keith’s future as a dominant force in the industry.

Throughout his career, Keith continued to churn out hit after hit, showcasing his versatility as both a singer and songwriter. Songs like “I Wanna Talk About Me,” “American Soldier,” and “Red Solo Cup” not only topped the charts but also resonated with audiences across the country. 

However, the “How Do You Like Me Now” singer’s impact extended beyond the realm of music. He was known for his patriotism and his support for the men and women of the armed forces. Through numerous USO tours and anthems like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” Keith became a symbol of American support.

In addition to his musical achievements, Keith also made a mark in the world of acting and entrepreneurship. He had roles in films like Broken Bridges and Beer for My Horses – he also had a chain of restaurants, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill. 

Keith was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his status as an icon. Awards such as the Merle Haggard Spirit Award and the National Medal of the Arts underscored his impact on American culture and music.

Many fellow country music icons turned to X to express the their condolences: 

Keith’s final show on December 14 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas showcased renditions of classics such as “Red Solo Cup,” “Beer for My Horses,” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” This performance marked the end of a three-night run at the venue, all sell-out shows. Reflecting on the experience, Keith took to Instagram, declaring, “3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year.”

