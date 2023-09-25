Legendary hip-hop star Usher will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium to headline next year’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music.

The performance will take place during the game on February 11, 2024. This will be the first time the Super Bowl will take place in the Sin City, as well as the second year the halftime show is presented by Apple Music.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher fans are in for a treat: not only will the singer headline the show — he’s also dropping his ninth studio album on Super Bowl Sunday. The record, Coming Home, is his first since 2016’s Hard II Love.

Over the years, Usher has garnered a massive following with late ’90s and early 2000’s hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Pop Ya Collar,” and “Caught Up.” His collaborations were also smash hits; he received No. 1 spots on the Billboard U.S. charts for “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “Love In This Club” with Young Jeezy, and “OMG” with will.i.am.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career,” head of music for the NFL Seth Dudowsky said in a statement, noting “we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show brought controversy over the years — following the NFL’s battle with Colin Kaepernick for kneeling for the National Anthem — and led to many turning down the performance. However, this will mark the fifth year of the partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to produce the Halftime Show and become involved with the NFL’s activism campaign, which has helped mend the disconnect.

Since the partnership, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Halftime Show, followed by The Weeknd in 2021, and a mixture of hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in 2022. Earlier this year, Rihanna headlined the show, marking the most-watched halftime show of all time.

Apple Music’s VP Oliver Schusser noted that Apple will bring the show to fans all over the world in “Spatial Audio,” as well as “tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists, and so much more across Apple Music.”

“We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers,” Schusser said.

Find tickets to Super Bowl LVIII via resale marketplaces below:

Super Bowl LVIII Tickets

Super Bowl Tickets at ScoreBig

Super Bowl Tickets at SeatGeek

Super Bowl Tickets at StubHub

Super Bowl Tickets at Ticket Club

Super Bowl Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on September 25, 2023