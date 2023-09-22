Metal fans will have to wait until 2024 to see Pantera take the stage at Aftershock.

Pantera was slated to perform at the Sacramento festival on October 7, billed second next to headliner Korn. However, the group announced that they will no longer be able to make the event due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to perform at this year’s edition of Aftershock next month. This event is monumental and it pains us to have to miss it,” Pantera said in a statement.

The band noted that they will, however, perform at Aftershock next year. They’re also slated to perform at Louder Than Life this coming weekend.

“A sincere thank you to Danny Wimmer Presents as well as all the fans around the globe who’ve supported the 2023 Pantera celebration,” the group added.

Pantera is no longer listed as a performer on Aftershock’s website, and a replacement has not been announced at this time. Turnstile, 311, Parkway Drive, and Babymetal are among the acts taking the stage Saturday.

Aftershock will run from October 5 through 8 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park. Other artists on the bill include Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, and Guns N’ Roses.

Last Updated on September 22, 2023