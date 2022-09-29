Rihanna Announced as Super Bowl Halftime Show Act

While the road to the NFL’s Super Bowl has barely begun for whatever two teams will make it through the season to play for...

While the road to the NFL’s Super Bowl has barely begun for whatever two teams will make it through the season to play for the championship, at least one star has already booked her ticket to Arizona for the big game. Rihanna will star in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Rihanna will join a long line of iconic performers to play halftime at the Super Bowl, which is one of the most watched events of the year. In February, an iconic lineup of hip hop trailblazers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Other recent Super Bowl halftime performers include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

Super Bowl LVII Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on September 29, 2022 by Dave Clark