Rob Madge was slated to bring his highly-acclaimed “My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)” show from London to the U.S. for a brief Broadway run, but now, the Main Stem production has been postponed.

The 16-week run would have began previews at the Lyceum Theatre on February 27, followed by an opening night on March 12. However, now the show will open on Broadway next season at a different theatre, yet to be announced. All ticketholders will be refunded and should reach out via their point of purchase.

Madge shared the news of the postponement in an Instagram video, noting that when he heard the news, it felt like “the rug was swept from under my feet,” however it was “absolutely the right thing to do for the show.” In the video, Madge expressed his devastation, as this was his worst fear, and he was just working on some rewrites before he received the dreaded phone call.

Nonetheless, Madge assured that the show is not cancelled, just postponed, to give the production “the best possible experience.”

Previously, “My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)” played to sold-out crowds during its time on the West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It also was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The one-person play delves into the autobiographical story of Madge, a queer boy who loves Disney and theater, and his family’s acceptance. Throughout his childhood, Madge would put-on shows for his family in their living room, even recreating a Disney parade. The show is dubbed a “triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child.”