After a successful debut on London’s West End, “My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)” is heading to Broadway for a limited engagement next spring.

The show, starring writer and actor Rob Madge, will head to Lyceum Theatre for a 16-week run starting February 7, 2024. An opening night is slated for March 12. Previously, the show played to sold-out crowds during its time on the West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It also was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The one-person play delves into the autobiographical story of Madge, a queer boy who loves Disney and theater, and his family’s acceptance. Throughout his childhood, Madge would put-on shows for his family in their living room, even recreating a Disney parade. The show is dubbed a “triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child.”

Madge has been working in professional theatre since the age of 9, previously appearing in “Mary Poppins,” “Macbeth,” “Oliver!” and “Les Miserables.” The Luke Shepard-directed show includes songs by Pippa Cleary and production by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern.

Last Updated on October 19, 2023