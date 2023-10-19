After a successful debut on London’s West End, “My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)” is heading to Broadway for a limited engagement next spring.

The show, starring writer and actor Rob Madge, will head to Lyceum Theatre for a 16-week run starting February 7, 2024. An opening night is slated for March 12. Previously, the show played to sold-out crowds during its time on the West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It also was nominated for an Olivier Award.

The one-person play delves into the autobiographical story of Madge, a queer boy who loves Disney and theater, and his family’s acceptance. Throughout his childhood, Madge would put-on shows for his family in their living room, even recreating a Disney parade. The show is dubbed a “triumphant and hilarious celebration of identity, creativity, and the profound bond between a parent and their child.”

ticketflipping gif ad

Madge has been working in professional theatre since the age of 9, previously appearing in “Mary Poppins,” “Macbeth,” “Oliver!” and “Les Miserables.” The Luke Shepard-directed show includes songs by Pippa Cleary and production by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern.

Find tickets to “My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)” via resale marketplaces below:

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Broadway tickets at ScoreBig
Broadway tickets at SeatGeek
Broadway tickets at StubHub
Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on October 19, 2023

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets SeatGeek