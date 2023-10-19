Country star Sam Hunt will embark on a headlining arena tour across the U.S. early next year.
“The Outskirts Tour” kicks-off on February 22 at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, followed by shows in Nashville, Columbus, and Green Bay. It’ll make stops at the Greensboro Coliseum, Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before wrapping-up at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 13.
Brett Young and Lily Rose will provide support.
Hunt came-out-swinging onto the scene with his triple-platinum debut MONTEVALLO in 2014, with smash-hit singles “Leave the Light On,” “House Party,” and “Break Up in a Small Town.” He continued to garner success with his 2020 sophomore LP SOUTHSIDE, and has since released a handful of surprise singles every few months. His latest chart-topping single is “Outskirts,” which follows “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women in my Life.”
Find Hunt’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Sam Hunt “Outskirts Tour” 2024
Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 1 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 3 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
March 14 — Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
March 15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 16 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
March 21 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 22 — Duluth, MI @ Amsoil Arena
March 23 — Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
April 5 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 11 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 12 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
April 13 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Last Updated on October 19, 2023
