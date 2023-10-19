Country star Sam Hunt will embark on a headlining arena tour across the U.S. early next year.

“The Outskirts Tour” kicks-off on February 22 at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, followed by shows in Nashville, Columbus, and Green Bay. It’ll make stops at the Greensboro Coliseum, Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee before wrapping-up at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 13.

Brett Young and Lily Rose will provide support.

Hunt came-out-swinging onto the scene with his triple-platinum debut MONTEVALLO in 2014, with smash-hit singles “Leave the Light On,” “House Party,” and “Break Up in a Small Town.” He continued to garner success with his 2020 sophomore LP SOUTHSIDE, and has since released a handful of surprise singles every few months. His latest chart-topping single is “Outskirts,” which follows “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women in my Life.”

Find Hunt’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Sam Hunt “Outskirts Tour” 2024

Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 1 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 3 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

March 14 — Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

March 15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 16 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

March 21 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 22 — Duluth, MI @ Amsoil Arena

March 23 — Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 11 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 12 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 13 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

