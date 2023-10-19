The venue management company ASM Global will continue its decade-long partnership with The Oncenter and St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Through the renewed partnership, ASM Global will continue to manage The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York, which includes the 99,000-square-foot Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center, Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial seating 7,000 guests, and three performance theaters at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center. Additionally, ASM Global will continue to manage St. Joseph’s Amphitheater at Lakeview — a 17,500-seat outdoor concert venue that overlooks Onondaga Lake.

Both venues offer unique abilities for concerts and other events; The Oncenter hosts concerts, car shows, and stage productions in its various theaters, while the St. Joseph’s Amphitheater serves as a park on non-concert days and allows concertgoers to arrive to the waterfront venue by boat.

Over the last year, both venues have brought-in over 535,000 guests across 339 events. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that the county brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year thanks to ASM Global’s international presence.

“Onondaga County is home to some of the premier entertainment, tourism and convention facilities in the country,” McMahon said. “Just as important, we continue to make the strategic investments necessary to ensure that every guest, whether they are here for a convention or a concert, is enjoying state-of-the-art facilities.”

ASM Global has partnered with Onondaga County since 2013. Dan Hoffend, EVP of convention centers for ASM Global, thanked the county for its continued trust.

“With facilities of such magnitude and complexity, like The Oncenter, there are so many opportunities for innovation; and combined with our unmatched industry expertise, we are confident we’ll be able to deliver exceptional on-site experiences and appeal to the next generation of fans and event attendees,” Hoffend said.

Later this year, the Oncenter will host comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, as well as various theater productions like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and “Girls Night: The Musical.” While St. Joseph’s Amphitheater‘s concert season has ended, it’s already prepared to host country’s Jordan Davis on his “Damn Good Time” world tour next July.

Last Updated on October 19, 2023