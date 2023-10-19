The punk-rockers of Alkaline Trio just announced the forthcoming release of their first album in six years — along with a headlining 2024 trek.
The North American tour will kick-off on February 22 at House of Blues Anaheim, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Toronto, Seattle, Houston, and their home city of Chicago. They’ll appear at the Fillmore Philadelphia, Stubbs in Austin, San Francisco’s The Masonic, and Beanfield in Montreal before wrapping-up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on March 30.
Drug Church will provide support on all dates.
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the band’s 10th studio album, is due January 26 via Rise Records. They’ve already shared the title track, marking their first release since 2018’s Is This Thing Cursed? While they arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, the group garnered attention with early 2000’s hits like “We’ve Had Enough” and “All on Black” from 2003’s Good Mourning, as well as “Mercy Me” and “Burn” from 2005’s Crimson.
Former drummer Derek Grant, who performed on Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, departed the band earlier this year. He will be replaced by drummer Atom Willard.
See Alkaline Trio’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets available via resale marketplaces:
Alkaline Trio North America Tour 2024
02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB Anaheim
02/23 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
02/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
02/26 – Dallas, TX @ HOB Dallas
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs
02/28 – Houston, TX @ HOB Houston
03/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/02 – Orlando, FL @ HOB Orlando
03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
03/05 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater and Ballroom
03/09 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
03/10 – Boston, MA @ HOB Boston
03/12 – Toronto, ON @ History
03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield
03/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
03/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
