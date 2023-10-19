The punk-rockers of Alkaline Trio just announced the forthcoming release of their first album in six years — along with a headlining 2024 trek.

The North American tour will kick-off on February 22 at House of Blues Anaheim, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Toronto, Seattle, Houston, and their home city of Chicago. They’ll appear at the Fillmore Philadelphia, Stubbs in Austin, San Francisco’s The Masonic, and Beanfield in Montreal before wrapping-up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on March 30.

Drug Church will provide support on all dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alkaline Trio (@alkaline_trio)

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the band’s 10th studio album, is due January 26 via Rise Records. They’ve already shared the title track, marking their first release since 2018’s Is This Thing Cursed? While they arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, the group garnered attention with early 2000’s hits like “We’ve Had Enough” and “All on Black” from 2003’s Good Mourning, as well as “Mercy Me” and “Burn” from 2005’s Crimson.

Former drummer Derek Grant, who performed on Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, departed the band earlier this year. He will be replaced by drummer Atom Willard.

See Alkaline Trio’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets available via resale marketplaces:

Alkaline Trio North America Tour 2024

02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB Anaheim

02/23 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

02/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ HOB Dallas

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs

02/28 – Houston, TX @ HOB Houston

03/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/02 – Orlando, FL @ HOB Orlando

03/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater and Ballroom

03/09 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/10 – Boston, MA @ HOB Boston

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ History

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield

03/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Last Updated on October 19, 2023