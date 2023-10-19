Christine and the Queens were ready to kick-off his North American tour, however, due to illness, all remaining dates this year were called-off.

The pop singer shared the news in an Instagram post ahead of the tour opener in Montreal:

“Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023,” the statement read.

Christine and the Queens was slated to perform through late November with shows in in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Chicago, as well as European gigs in Utrecht, Netherlands and his home country in France. The singer noted that all tickets will be refunded via point of purchase.

No further information regarding Red’s health condition was shared.

Christine and the Queens was touring this year in support of his fourth studio album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love, which dropped in June. The record follows 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), paying homage to his moniker “Redcar,” along with his sophomore record’s title, Chris. Over the years, he’s garnered attention with singles like “Girlfriend” and “People, I’ve Been Sad.”

