Taylor Swift has once again etched her name in history at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer-songwriter and all-around pop sensation secured the Grammy for Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights. This win not only solidified her status as a Grammy icon but also made her the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.
Swift’s journey to Grammy success began in 2009 when she clinched her first Album of the Year award for Fearless— followed by victories for 1989 in 2015 and Folklore in 2020. Swift’s three wins marked her as the sole female artist to achieve the milestone, standing shoulder to shoulder with legends Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.
With the announcement of her win for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys, Swift surpassed her previous record, becoming the first artist to claim Album of the Year four times. However, it was when Swift won her 13th overall Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album that the “Mastermind” singer announced during her acceptance speech the upcoming release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
With a new album on the horizon and a world tour in full swing, fans are left with one “Question…” — Could Swift add more U.S. tour dates to her already record-breaking Eras Tour? As it is, the “End Game” singer shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up to embark on her “Eras Tour,” scheduled to continue this month in Japan. Her next performance is scheduled in Tokyo on February 7, and a North American run is set to begin on October 18 in Miami, FL.
Though this year is packed with tour dates, more shows could be a possibility.
A complete list of The Eras tour dates can be found below:
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
