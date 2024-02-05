Taylor Swift has once again etched her name in history at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer-songwriter and all-around pop sensation secured the Grammy for Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights. This win not only solidified her status as a Grammy icon but also made her the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Swift’s journey to Grammy success began in 2009 when she clinched her first Album of the Year award for Fearless— followed by victories for 1989 in 2015 and Folklore in 2020. Swift’s three wins marked her as the sole female artist to achieve the milestone, standing shoulder to shoulder with legends Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

With the announcement of her win for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys, Swift surpassed her previous record, becoming the first artist to claim Album of the Year four times. However, it was when Swift won her 13th overall Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album that the “Mastermind” singer announced during her acceptance speech the upcoming release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

With a new album on the horizon and a world tour in full swing, fans are left with one “Question…” — Could Swift add more U.S. tour dates to her already record-breaking Eras Tour? As it is, the “End Game” singer shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up to embark on her “Eras Tour,” scheduled to continue this month in Japan. Her next performance is scheduled in Tokyo on February 7, and a North American run is set to begin on October 18 in Miami, FL.

Though this year is packed with tour dates, more shows could be a possibility.

A complete list of The Eras tour dates can be found below:

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour 2024

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place