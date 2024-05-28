Suenos Festival was cut short in Chicago’s Grant Park over the weekend, forcing festivalgoers to evacuate the grounds amid rain and thunderstorms.

Just minutes after Maluma hit the stage, festivalgoers were sent an email, which read:

“Weather evacuation, please calmly head to the nearest exit. Unfortunately, event is over due to weather. Gates will not reopen.”

The cancellation followed a delayed start to the festival’s second day; around 8 a.m. on Sunday, festival organizers announced that performances would be delayed, opening doors at 4 p.m. instead of noon. Then, minutes before gates opened, organizers re-added previously removed artists like Bad Gval and Gabito Ballesteros.

Latin star Peso Pluma was among the acts who were unable to perform Sunday night. Pluma, who would have closed out the weekend, took to social media to share the news.

“I just left the festival, they are evacuating everyone, they evacuated me too,” Pluma said. “My set was canceled because it’s supposed to rain heavily here in Chicago, with thunder. City officials won’t let the event go on today. I’ll keep you updated once I hear more. I hope you understand this is out of our hands, it’s because of the weather. I hope I can give you a good show here in Chicago when it’s possible.”

In a statement late Sunday night, organizers said they appreciated festivalgoers’ patience with the late start and “early end to the festivities.”

https://x.com/SuenosFestival/status/1794933058736644122/photo/1

“Due to severe weather conditions, in coordination with the National Weather Service and the Ciy of Chicago public safety officials, we made the difficult decision to evacuate Grant Park this evening and have been forced to cancel the remainder of Day 2 of the festival. We must always put the wellbeing of fans, artists, and staff first.”

Organizers said ticketholders who purchased tickets via Front Gate Tickets will receive information regarding partial refunds.

Fans had mixed reactions regarding the festival’s cancellation. While some called-out organizers and asked for refunds, others praised the festival for stopping performances before the storm took over the night.

Terrible first year experience, last one for sure — Hróðvitnir (@VeryRare_Juice) May 27, 2024

I’ll be expecting my refund . — Rodrigo⚽️ (@Rigooo18) May 27, 2024

1. The chances of getting rain any weekend in May is 50/50 so for you not to prepare for this is lack of common sense

2. You guys went off whatever ridiculous forecast and didn't check the doppler that clearly stated some rain in the area not enough to cancel — NorVe (@NoryVenan) May 27, 2024

1. The chances of getting rain any weekend in May is 50/50 so for you not to prepare for this is lack of common sense

2. You guys went off whatever ridiculous forecast and didn't check the doppler that clearly stated some rain in the area not enough to cancel — NorVe (@NoryVenan) May 27, 2024