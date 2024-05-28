Minneapolis is set to host WWE SummerSlam over two nights in 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

WWE, in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events, announced SummerSlam will take place on August 1 and 2, 2026, marking the first premium live event in Minneapolis since “TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” in 2019, as well as the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city.

Leading up to SummerSlam, WWE and MNSE will host various fan and community events. WWE EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil said the company is “excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam” to the Twin Cities.

“U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situation in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base,” Legentil said.

Wendy Blackshaw, President and CEO of MSE, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the authority is “thrilled to welcome the WWE Universe to Minnesota for SummerSlam.”

“We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages,” Blackshaw said. “Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all.”

This year’s SummerSlam, set to take place on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, already revealed record-breaking ticket sales. The 2024 event follows 2023’s SummerSlam at Detroit’s Ford Field, which set a gate record for any non-WrestleMania event with $8.5 million.

WWE’s live event schedule is stacked this summer; on June 15, the entertainment company will host its first-ever event in Scotland for “Clash at the Castle” at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, following the previous record-setting “Clash at the Castle” in Cardiff back in 2022. Additionally, Toronto will host WWE Money in the Bank on July 6.

