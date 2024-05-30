BARBZ — now there are even more chances to see Nicki Minaj on her “Pink Friday 2” world tour this year.

The second leg of the “Gag City” run will kick-off in Philadelphia on September 4, followed by shows in cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, and St. Louis. Along the way, the rapper will take over New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and both Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and The Kia Forum before wrapping-up with a hometown show in Queens at UBS Arena on October 11.

The 22 new dates follow Minaj’s first leg of the tour across North America, which included shows in Seattle, Newark, Oakland, and Austin. This brings Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour to over 80 shows. Already, the tour is breaking records, marking the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and is in the top 10 for highest-grossing rap tours of all-time.

Currently, the “Barbie Dangerous” star is crossing Europe; she had to reschedule a gig in Manchester after an alleged drug arrest in Amsterdam.

Tickets to the newly-announced Pink Friday 2 Tour dates are available for presale Thursday, May 3, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. local show time. Find Minaj’s full touring lineup, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Nicki Minaj Tickets

Nicki Minaj Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Nicki Minaj Tickets at Official Artist Site

Nicki Minaj Tickets at StubHub

Nicki Minaj Tickets at Vivid Seats

Nicki Minaj Tickets at Ticket Club

Nicki Minaj | Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates 2024

05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

06/01 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/02 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

06/04 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/05 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/07 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

06/08 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

06/09 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/12 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

06/27 — Portimao, PT @ Afronation Portugal

06/28 — Rabat, MAR @ Mawazine

07/03 — Milan, ITLY @ Fiera Milano Live

07/05 — Vienna, AT @ Rolling Loud Europe*

07/06 — Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle and Gardens

07/07 — Bucharest, ROU @ SAGA Festival

07/12 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/13 — Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld

07/14 — Liege, BELG @ Les Ardentes

09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/09 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

09/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/01 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/05 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/08 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/09 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/11 — Queens, NY @ UBS Arena