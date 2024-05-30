BARBZ — now there are even more chances to see Nicki Minaj on her “Pink Friday 2” world tour this year.
The second leg of the “Gag City” run will kick-off in Philadelphia on September 4, followed by shows in cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, and St. Louis. Along the way, the rapper will take over New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and both Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and The Kia Forum before wrapping-up with a hometown show in Queens at UBS Arena on October 11.
The 22 new dates follow Minaj’s first leg of the tour across North America, which included shows in Seattle, Newark, Oakland, and Austin. This brings Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour to over 80 shows. Already, the tour is breaking records, marking the highest-grossing rap tour by a woman and is in the top 10 for highest-grossing rap tours of all-time.
Currently, the “Barbie Dangerous” star is crossing Europe; she had to reschedule a gig in Manchester after an alleged drug arrest in Amsterdam.
Tickets to the newly-announced Pink Friday 2 Tour dates are available for presale Thursday, May 3, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. local show time. Find Minaj’s full touring lineup, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Nicki Minaj | Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates 2024
05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
06/01 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/02 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
06/04 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/05 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/07 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
06/08 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
06/09 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/12 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
06/27 — Portimao, PT @ Afronation Portugal
06/28 — Rabat, MAR @ Mawazine
07/03 — Milan, ITLY @ Fiera Milano Live
07/05 — Vienna, AT @ Rolling Loud Europe*
07/06 — Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle and Gardens
07/07 — Bucharest, ROU @ SAGA Festival
07/12 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/13 — Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld
07/14 — Liege, BELG @ Les Ardentes
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/09 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/12 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/01 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/04 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/05 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/08 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/09 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/11 — Queens, NY @ UBS Arena