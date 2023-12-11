For the first time in nine years, the Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj has officially announced the dates and corresponding cities for her highly-anticipated forthcoming “Pink Friday 2” tour in support of new music.

The world trek officially kicks-off at the Oakland Arena in California on March 1, 2024, followed by gigs in Seattle, Newark, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh. She’ll appear at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the XL Center in Hartford, Chicago’s United Center, and the Moody Center in Austin before heading across the pond for a round of shows in the U.K. and Europe. Along the way, she’ll also appear at Raleigh’s Dreamville Festival and Rolling Loud California.

Tickets to the North American trek will be available starting on Tuesday, December 12 beginning at 9 a.m. through a Citi presale here, as well as an artist presale on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. here. A general on sale will follow on Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m. local time via Nicki Minaj’s website. Fans can also score tickets through secondary ticketing sites MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Minaj previously teased the tour with 40 cities, asking fans where they’d like to see her perform.

The “Super Bass” singer will be touring in support of Pink Friday 2, which just dropped on Friday. The record, which has already received recognition for tracks “Barbie Dangerous” and “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, is her first since 2018’s Queen and marks a sequel to 2010’s Pink Friday. Since first arriving on the scene with a trio of mixtapes between 2007 and 2009, Minaj has become a staple in the industry with smash-hits “Starships,” “Roman Holiday,” “Beez In The Trap” with 2 Chainz, “Feeling Myself” with Beyonce, “Anaconda,” and “Good Form.”

Find Minaj’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nicki Minaj | The Pink Friday 2 World Tour 2024

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

