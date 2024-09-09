The Hollywood Bowl was forced to cancel a concert on Sunday evening due to a widespread power outage that left thousands of Los Angeles residents and businesses in the dark.

Sunday’s show was part of the KCRW Festival, which is set to wrap up its summer series on September 22. It was slated to feature performances by Vance Joy, Grouplove, and Tiny Habits.

According to Southern California Edison, the primary electric utility company serving the region, the outage was caused by an ongoing heatwave that has put strain on the power grid. The blackout affected thousands of homes and businesses across Los Angeles.

The outage that impacted the Hollywood Bowl was one of many reported in Southern California, with the utility company responding to about 60 separate outages affecting more than 6,000 customers across five counties. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reported that approximately 6,600 of its customers were also without power.

Hollywood Bowl officials expressed their disappointment over the cancellation and assured concertgoers that updates would be provided regarding a possible rescheduling of the event.

“Due to a power outage at the Hollywood Bowl, tonight’s concert is canceled,” read an official statement from the venue. “If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date.”

Grouplove also expressed their disappointment on their Instagram story. “This is such a bummer,” the band posted. “Wish we could turn on the lights.”

Grouplove is currently on their own tour, with their next show scheduled to take place in Atlanta on September 17. The band is also slated to perform at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City on September 28.