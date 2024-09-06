Sebastián Yatra is set to make his Broadway debut this fall, stepping into the role of lawyer Billy Flynn in the Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago.”

Yatra, known for the song, “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, will join the cast at the Ambassador Theatre for a limited engagement from November 25 to December 22. The Latin Grammy winner takes over the role from Tony nominee Max von Essen.

For Yatra, this opportunity is a dream come true. “Getting to Broadway was something I had imagined, but it seemed impossible,” he shared in a statement. “Now that it is coming true in Chicago, which is such an iconic show, is something that fills me with great excitement.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Yatra recalled being inspired by seeing Ricky Martin in Evita on Broadway, a moment that left a lasting impact on him. “It blew my mind to see a Latino on Broadway, also performing in English,” he said. “This is a commitment that requires a lot of discipline, and I can’t wait to learn a lot from the cast and crew.”

The current Broadway cast of “Chicago” includes Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Orfeh as Matron “Mama” Martin, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The production is directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by the late Ann Reinking. Set design is handled by John Lee Beatty, with costumes by William Ivey Long and lighting by Ken Billington.

“Chicago” has become the second-longest-running show in Broadway history, surpassed only by “The Phantom of the Opera.” The musical has seen over 34 million viewers across 38 countries and more than 33,500 performances.

