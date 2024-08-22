Tony Award-nominated actress Orfeh is set to join the Broadway cast of “Chicago,” portraying Matron Mama Morton – taking over the role from NaTasha Yvette Williams, whose final show is slated for August 25.

Orfeh’s engagement in her new role will span from August 26 through September 15 at the Ambassador Theatre. This will mark Orfeh’s return to the Broadway stage, her first since 2018.

Joining Orfeh on stage will be Robyn Hurder, who is set to continue her role as Velma Kelly until September 15, and Ariana Madix, who will play Roxie Hart through September 1. The ensemble is rounded out by Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The musical was originally produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse. The score, composed by John Kander with lyrics by Ebb, includes iconic songs such as “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango.” The current production also retains the original direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by the late Ann Reinking, who honored the legacy of Bob Fosse with her work.

Additionally, “Chicago” has earned numerous accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997. The production also received individual Tony Awards for Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton, and lighting designer Ken Billington, among others.

