Alyssa Milano is set to make her Broadway debut in the long-running, Tony Award-winning revival of “Chicago.”

Milano is set to take on the role of Roxie Hart beginning September 16 at the Ambassador Theatre. Her limited engagement is scheduled to run through November 10.

Milano expressed her enthusiasm about returning to her roots in musical theater, a passion she has carried with her since childhood.

“I could not be more excited to be getting back to my roots in musical theatre,” Milano said. “When I was eight and first joined the national touring company for Annie, I never could have imagined the 40-plus-year career ahead of me.”

“To finally be making my Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago and to stand on the shoulders of such honorable lineage is all that a little girl who loved to sing and dance and make people smile could have ever dreamt of. I can’t wait to hit the stage.”

The current cast includes Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Fans looking to catch Milano take on the role of Roxie Hart can purchase their tickets to “Chicago” by visiting one of the links below:

Chicago Ticket Links

“Chicago” tickets at MEGAseats

“Chicago” tickets at Chicago the Musical’s official website

“Chicago” tickets at StubHub

“Chicago” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Chicago” tickets at Vivid Seats