The Washington Capitals are celebrating their 50-year anniversary with the “Caps 50 Fest,” headlined by the rockers of Third Eye Blind.

Caps 50 Fest, presented by TikTok, is set to take place at Capital One Arena in Arlington, Virginia on October 10. The event will mark the Capitals’ 50th anniversary season and will bring together the entire team’s roster, as well as over 60 Capitals alumni. Other interactive fan experiences will take place at the venue including the “Caps Candid” activation, a Caps memory wall, and special activities for young hockey fans. A live auction will also take place with autograph opportunities from alumni.

Following player and alumni stage programming, Third Eye Blind is set to take the stage. The Stephan Jenkins-led group, best-known for tracks like “Jumper” and “Semi-Charmed Life” from their 1997 self-titled, last released Our Bande Apart in 2021. Earlier this year, the band embarked on their “Summer Gods Tour.”

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 50th anniversary t-shirt. Tickets are available for $19.74, VIP passes are $197.40, and suites are listed for $1,974 — all an ode to the Capitals’ debut season in the National Hockey League in 1974.

The Caps 50 Fest will kick-off a celebratory weekend, which is also set to feature a home opener with a special “Rock the Red Carpet” on October 12. Find more news regarding the upcoming anniversary here.

Find tickets for the upcoming Capitals season below:

Washington Capitals Tickets

Washington Capitals Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Washington Capitals Tickets at Capitals’ Official

Washington Capitals Tickets at StubHub

Washington Capitals Tickets at Vivid Seats

Washington Capitals Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS