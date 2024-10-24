Rapper Cardi B has announced that she will be unable to perform at the upcoming ONE MusicFest due to a recent hospitalization.

The multi-award-winning rapper had been scheduled to perform on Saturday at ONE MusicFest, a two-day event held in Atlanta. The festival is set to take place in Central Park within the city’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on October 26 and 27.

The 32-year-old artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, explaining that a medical emergency has left her recovering in the hospital.

| RELATED: ONE Musicfest: Cardi B, Gunna, Victoria Monét |

“I’m so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” Cardi wrote in an Instagram post. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B was slated to perform on Saturday, alongside performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, and Ari Lennox. The second day’s lineup includes stars like Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Glorilla.

In addition to the headliners, the festival is set to feature artists Dru Hill, Fantasia, Keyshia Cole, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, Leon Thomas, Monica, and Fridayy, Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Nelly, BigXthaPlug, Young Nudy, Bossman Dlow, T.I., and the duo Method Man and Redman.

“Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger,” Cardi wrote. “Don’t worry. Love yall.”

Festivalgoers searching for last-minute tickets to One Musicfest can secure their spot by visiting one of the links below:

ONE Musicfest Ticket Links

ONE Musicfest tickets at MEGAseats

ONE Musicfest tickets at onemusicfest.com

ONE Musicfest tickets at StubHub

ONE Musicfest tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

ONE Musicfest tickets at Vivid Seats