Atlanta’s annual music festival, ONE Musicfest (OMF), is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Scheduled for October 26 to 27 at Piedmont Park, this year’s festival is set to feature headliners Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

In addition to the headliners, the festival will showcase performances from artists such as Dru Hill, Fantasia, Keyshia Cole, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, Leon Thomas, Monica, and Fridayy. Hip-hop fans will have the chance to see acts like Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Nelly, BigXthaPlug, Young Nudy, Bossman Dlow, T.I., and the duo Method Man and Redman.

Additionally, DJs such as DJ Mustard, DJ Drama, and longtime Usher collaborator DJ Mars are set to perform.

J Carter, the founder of ONE Musicfest, reflected on the festival’s journey over the past decade and a half.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the 15-year mark,” Carter said in a press statement. “We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country, and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners.”

