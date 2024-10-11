The Broadway revival of the hit holiday musical “Elf” has officially completed casting.

Directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, the production is set to begin previews on November 9, with the official opening night slated for November 17 at the Marquis Theatre. Audiences can catch the show through its limited engagement, which runs until January 4, 2025.

Slated to join the cast is Kayla Davion taking on the role of Jovie, Buddy the Elf’s love interest. Additionally, the revival is set to feature Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden, portraying Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s estranged father, while Ashley Brown will take on the role of Emily Hobbs, Walter’s wife.

Grey Hanson is expected to star as Buddy the Elf, with Sean Astin taking on the role of Santa Claus.

In addition to these stars, “Elf” is scheduled to feature Kai Edgar as Michael, the young son of Walter and Emily Hobbs. Jennifer Sánchez is set to play Deb, Kalen Allen will step into the role of the store manager, and Michael Deaner will appear as Little Boy.

The show’s ensemble includes Corinne Broadbent, Demarius Copes, Cameron Anika Hill, David Paul Kidder, Michael Milkanin, Sydni Moon, Clifton Samuels, J Savage, Bronwyn Tarboton, Rodney Thompson, Halli Tolland, and Peli Naomi Woods.

Theatergoers can secure their seats to Broadway’s “Elf” by visiting one of the links below:

Elf Ticket Links

Elf tickets at MEGAseats

Elf tickets at elfonbroadway.com

Elf tickets at StubHub

Elf tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Elf tickets at Vivid Seats