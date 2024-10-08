Acclaimed actor Sean Astin is set to make his Broadway debut this holiday season in the revival of the musical “Elf” – slated to take on the role of Santa Claus.

The production, directed by Philip Wm. McKinley is scheduled to begin previews on November 9 at the Marquis Theatre, with its official opening set for November 17 with a limited run through January 4.

Astin will play opposite Grey Henson, who has been previously announced as the star of the show, portraying Buddy the Elf. Henson is set to take on the lead role of Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves in the North Pole. Based on the 2003 holiday film starring Will Ferrell, the story follows Buddy as he journeys to New York City in search of his real father after discovering he’s not an elf but a human.

The musical adaptation features a book by Tony Award-winning writers Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. The score, composed by Matthew Sklar and lyricist Chad Beguelin, includes a mix of original holiday songs.

The creative team behind “Elf” includes Tony Award-winning orchestrator Doug Besterman, along with David Chase handling dance arrangements, while Phil Reno has signed on as vocal arranger. Nate Patten will serve as music director.

