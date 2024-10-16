Crossfade is officially reuniting and returning to the stage in 2025.

The South Carolina-based post-grunge rockers, who garnered attention in the early 2000s with hits like “Cold” and “Colors,” last performed in 2012. Now, they’re slated to appear at two Ohio festivals next year: Mansfield’s Inkcarceration and Columbus’ Sonic Temple.

“We are so grateful to the band for coming together with us to finally make this special reality in 2025,” Sonic Temple said in an Instagram post.

Crossfade revealed the news earlier this week, appearing in an exclusive documentary from Rock Feed. During the interview, bassist Mitch James delved into the circumstances surrounding the studio fire in 2012. The fire destroyed their gear, merch, and songs they had been recording.

“A heater caught on fire — burned our entire studio to the ground,” James recalled. “Twenty-five years worth of equipment, songs, computers, pictures, merch, everything. That was a quick way to say, ‘Well, I guess we’re done for a while.'”

| READ: Adam Gontier to Return as Three Days Grace Frontman |

While frontman Ed Sloan has worked on his own solo material over the years, this will mark the first time the band will take the stage together in over a decade. Sloan described in the documentary that the reunion “feels like we’re just starting brand new.”

“Almost like it was back in 1997 when we didn’t have a record, didn’t have a record label, we weren’t playing shows — and that’s where we find ourselves right now,” Sloan said.

Crossfade first formed in 1991 — though the bandmates performed under two different monikers before settling on their current name in 2002. In 2004, they dropped their debut self-titled record, which helped them solidify their name in the nu-metal and grunge scene. Alongside fan favorites “Cold” and “Colors,” their debut featured “So Far Away,” “No Giving Up,” and “The Deep End.” The LP was followed by Falling Away in 2006 and 2011’s We All Bleed.

Find tickets to see Crossfade on tour in 2025 below:

Crossfade Tickets 2025

Crossfade Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Crossfade Tickets at Crossfade Official

Crossfade Tickets at StubHub

Crossfade Tickets at Vivid Seats

Crossfade Tickets at Ticket Club