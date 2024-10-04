Adam Gontier, the original frontman of Three Days Grace, will return to the band after over 10 years.

Instead of replacing current vocalist Matt Walst, Gontier will share vocal duties. The band teased the news with a social media post earlier this week, which included a voicemail message from Gontier to Walst, noting he’ll “be at the studio soon, if you can just let everybody know.”

Additionally, Gontier and Walst confirmed they are recording a new album — and plan to reveal tour dates.

“After performing together in Nashville around this time last year and spending time in the studio since, we’re excited to announce the official return of Adam Gontier to vocals in Three Days Grace, with Matt Walst remaining as a lead vocalist,” the band said. “More details about new music and touring plans on the way!”

Back in 2013, Gontier left the group and formed the band Saint Asonia with Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. During his time with Three Days Grace, the group released rock staples like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become.” He will join longtime members Barry Stock, Brad Walst, and Neil Sanderson.