Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” is getting ready to welcome Donna Vivino who is poised to step into the leading role this December 3 to December 11 at Shubert Theatre.

Currently, Vivino serves as the standby for Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, who originated the role of Jersey in the Alicia Keys-penned musical. Bean’s final performance is scheduled for December 1, with her permanent replacement yet to be announced.

“Hell’s Kitchen” opened on Broadway in April 2024 after preview performances in late March. The musical, with music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, draws inspiration from Keys’ life.

Directed by Michael Greif, the production features choreography by Camille A. Brown, and the creative team from the show’s Off-Broadway run has reunited for its Broadway debut. The cast is led by Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon as Ali. Brandon Victor Dixon, plays Davis, while Tony winner Kecia Lewis stars as Miss Liza Jane.

The creative team behind the production includes musical’s orchestrations crafted by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone. Scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Dede Ayite, and lighting by Natasha Katz. Other key members of the team include sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

