Phillip Johnson Richardson is gearing up to take over as Knuck in Hell’s Kitchen. The transition is set to take place starting October 22 at the Shubert Theatre.

Chris Lee, who originated the role of Knuck, will take his final bow on October 20, just two days before Richardson is scheduled to step in. The announcement of Lee’s departure comes shortly after news that Shoshana Bean is slated to leave the production. Bean, who plays Jersey, is set to perform her final show on December 1.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” with music and lyrics by the multi-award-winning Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, is a semi-autobiographical show inspired by Keys’ own life. The story centers on 17-year-old Ali and her mother, as they navigate their challenging relationship in a small apartment near Times Square.

Currently, the show’s leading cast features performances by Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, and Chad Carstarphen as Ray. Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Jackie Leon, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, and Rema Webb also contribute to the production’s ensemble.

Behind the scenes, the musical’s creative team includes orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, and music direction by Lily Ling. Other key members include scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, and lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen and projection designer Peter Nigrini.

