Shoshana Bean has announced her final bow in “Hell’s Kitchen.” The actress announced through an Instagram post that her last performance is slated for December 1.

Bean shared, “Mama’s hanging up her apron….Last day in the kitchen is December 1st! Xo 🥗”

Bean’s portrayal of Jersey earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress, marking her second Tony nomination after her first nod for Mr. Saturday Night.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, follows the journey of 17-year-old Ali and her mother as they navigate life in a small Times Square apartment. The musical is inspired by the life of Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

Directed by Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen” premiered at the Public Theater before transferring to Broadway, where it officially opened at the Shubert Theatre in April 2024. The creative team behind the production includes Camille A. Brown for choreography, scenic designer Robert Brill, and costume designer Dede Ayite.

Bean shares the Hell’s Kitchen stage with Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck, and Maleah Joi Moon as Ali. The cast is rounded out by Chad Carstarphen, Vanessa Ferguson, and Jakeim Hart. Donna Vivino is set to step in as the standby for Jersey after Bean’s departure.

