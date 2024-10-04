“Water for Elephants” has announced its closing date on Broadway.

Based on Sara Gruen’s best-selling novel, the production will take its final bow at the Imperial Theatre on December 8. By the time it closes, the show will have completed 301 regular performances, along with 25 previews, having first opened officially on March 21, 2024, following previews starting on February 24.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants” brings Gruen’s story of love, survival, and adventure in a 1930s traveling circus to the stage. The production’s book is by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. The current Broadway cast features Kyle Selig as Jacob Jankowski, Isabelle McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, and Paul Alexander Nolan as August.

“Water for Elephants” is noted for its innovative use of circus elements, brought to life by circus designer Shana Carroll, who also co-choreographed the piece alongside Jesse Robb. The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer David Israel Reynoso, and lighting designer Bradley King.

Despite the Broadway curtain closing in December, “Water for Elephants” is set to embark on its first national tour. The tour is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2025, kicking off in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre.

