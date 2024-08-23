Philippe Aymard is set to make his Broadway debut in the acclaimed musical “Water for Elephants.” The seven-time Tony Award-nominated production is slated to welcome Aymard as he steps into the role of Walter, a character initially portrayed by Joe De Paul.

Aymard’s first performance is scheduled for August 20, and he will be filling in for De Paul, who took a planned leave of absence starting August 18. De Paul is expected to return to the Imperial Theatre in December.

“Water for Elephants” is a musical adaptation of Sara Gruen’s bestselling 2006 novel. The story is centered around Jacob Jankowski, a young man who joins a traveling circus in the 1930s after a tragic twist of fate.

| RELATED: Kyle Selig Set to Return to Broadway in ‘Water for Elephants’ |

The musical, directed by Jessica Stone, brings the circus world to life with a score crafted by PigPen Theatre Co. and a book penned by Rick Elice. The current cast includes Grant Gustin, who portrays Jacob Jankowski, though his run is scheduled to conclude on September 1. Following Gustin’s departure, Kyle Selig will take over the role starting September 3.

| RELATED: Grant Gustin Announces Exit from “Water for Elephants” |

The cast also includes Isabelle McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, Paul Alexander Nolan as August, Stan Brown as Camel, Sara Gettelfinger as Barbara, and Wade McCollum as Wade.

The show is produced by Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, and Seth A. Goldstein.

“Water for Elephants” opened on March 21 and is set to launch a national tour in the fall of 2025. Theatergoers can purchase their tickets to see Aymard’s debut on the Broadway stage by visiting one of the links below:

Water for Elephants Tickets

Water for Elephants tickets at MEGAseats

Water for Elephants tickets at waterforelephantsthemusical.com

Water for Elephants tickets at StubHub

Water for Elephants tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Water for Elephants tickets at Vivid Seats