Kyle Selig is set to make his return to Broadway, taking on the role of Jacob Jankowski in the Tony-nominated musical “Water for Elephants.” The actor is set to take the stage at the Imperial Theatre on September 3.

Selig is recognized for originating the role of Aaron Samuels in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” and for his performances as Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon.” Selig will replace Grant Gustin, whose final performance is set to take place on September 1.

“Water for Elephants,” officially opened on Broadway on March 21 following previews that began on February 24, is a musical adaptation of Sara Gruen’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The story centers on Jacob Jankowski, a man who finds himself swept up in the world of a traveling circus during the Great Depression. The production features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. The musical is directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone.

The Broadway cast of “Water for Elephants” also includes Isabelle McCalla, who stars as Marlena. McCalla is joined by Broadway veterans Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski, Paul Alexander Nolan as August, Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Sara Gettelfinger as Barbara, and Wade McCollum as Wade.

