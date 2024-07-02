Grant Gustin is gearing up for his farewell as he exits his role in the musical adaptation of “Water for Elephants” on September 1.

“Water for Elephants,” based on Sara Gruen’s acclaimed novel, features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. The production is directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone. The musical began previews on February 24 before its official opening on March 21.

The show tells the story of Jacob Jankowski, a man who abandons his life and finds himself amidst a traveling circus, ultimately discovering a new sense of purpose and community. This stage adaptation follows the 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, and Christoph Waltz.

Gustin has been leading the company as young Jacob Jankowski for six months since the production’s official opening on March 21 at the Imperial Theatre. In a message to fans on social media, Gustin shared:

“Bitter sweet feeling to know I’ll wrap up this dream come true experience in a couple months. I’ll have my last performance of Water For Elephants on September 1. Please come see us before I leave, but if you can’t make it before then, please come see the show anyway! It’s such a unique theater experience and this entire company is so incredibly special and will always have my heart.”

Replacement casting for his role will be announced at a later date.

The current cast includes Isabelle McCalla, alongside Gregg Edelman, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum. The ensemble is rounded out by Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, and many others.

“Water for Elephants” made its world premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in the summer of 2023 before moving to Broadway. The novel’s rich narrative and compelling characters are brought to life through the musical’s high-flying stunts, intricate puppetry, and powerful performances, captivating audiences night after night.

