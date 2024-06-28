The Who’s “Tommy” revival on Broadway comes to an end following its four-month run. Opening on March 28 at Nederlander Theatre, the show will play its final performance on July 21. When officially closed, it would have played 132 regular performances on the Main Stem.

Featuring a book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend of The Who, music and lyrics by Townshend, and a direction by McAnuff, “Tommy” first debuted on Broadway in 1993, with an engagement running through June 1995. It earned the creative duo five Tony Awards including Best Original Score for Townshend and Best Direction of a Musical for McAnuff.

Prior to this year’s revival on Broadway, the show played to sold-out audiences at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in 2023 with a new record-breaking production. This success united Townshend and Des McAnuff to bring “Tommy” back to the Broadway stage. Although the revival received a 2024 Tony Award nomination, it lost to “Merrily We Roll Along” in the Best Revival of a Musical category it was nominated for.

Broadway closure is not the end of the story for the show, though. The Who’s “Tommy” is set to embark on a national tour which will kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island in fall 2025.

Based on the 1969 acclaimed album, “Tommy” from the band The Who, the musical follows the story of the young Walker’s life after he witnesses his father shoot his rival. He is lost, but a knack for pinball helps him catapult from an adolescent to a celebrity.

The pop-culture musical features hits from the 1969 album, including “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.”

“Tommy” revival features Ali Louis Bourzgui in the title role, along with Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.

In addition to Townshend and Des McAnuff, the revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor/arranger Ron Melrose, musical director Rick Fox, orchestrator Steve Margoshes, scenic designer David Korins, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, costume designer Sarafina Bush, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini and hair/wig designer Charles G. LaPointe.

Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta and Andrew Tufano join the production as part of the ensemble.

