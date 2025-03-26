Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Old Friends’ Adds Two Weeks to Its Run

Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim revue “Old Friends,” at Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a two-week extension for the production. Originally set to conclude its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 1, the show will now remain on stage through June 15.

The production, which made its way to Broadway after an acclaimed run in London’s West End, is led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, both reprising their performances from the show’s London debut.

Peters and Salonga are joined by Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, Daniel Yearwood, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills, and Peter Neureuther.

Several cast members, including Langford, Lee, Pennycooke, Riding, and Secomb, have returned to the production after appearing in its West End run.

The show was originally created by producer Cameron Mackintosh and debuted as a one-night-only event at London’s Sondheim Theatre on May 3, 2022. The performance received widespread acclaim and was eventually reworked into a limited engagement at the Gielgud Theatre, beginning October 3, 2023.

For its Broadway staging, the revue has retained its original creative team, with Matthew Bourne returning as director and musical stager. Other key members of the creative team include artistic consultant Julia McKenzie, choreographer Stephen Mear, music supervisor Alfonso Casado Trigo, and music director Annbritt duChateau.

The show’s design elements are led by set designer Matt Kinley, projection designer George Reeve, costume designer Jill Parker, lighting designer Warren Letton, and sound designer Mick Potter. Orchestrations are provided by Jonathan Tunick, and David Lober serves as production stage manager.

The Broadway engagement of “Old Friends” follows a successful run at Los Angeles’ Center Theatre Group. For more information and ticketing details, theatergoers can visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.