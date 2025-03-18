Broadway’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Extends Run Through August

The musical “Operation Mincemeat” has secured its spot on Broadway for a little longer, extending its run at the John Golden Theatre for the second time.

Originally set for a limited engagement, the production will now continue through August 18. The show officially opened on Broadway on March 20 following previews that began on February 15.

Adapted from the Olivier Award-winning West End production, “Operation Mincemeat” is the work of U.K. comedy group SpitLip—a creative collective featuring David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts.

Set in 1943, the musical tells the story of a covert British intelligence mission that helped change the course of World War II. The plan includes planting misleading information on a corpse and sending it into enemy hands, fooling Nazi forces into making a critical strategic error.

The Broadway cast includes David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, alongside Claire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone, who won an Olivier Award for his performance. All five actors made their Broadway debuts with this production after their performances in the West End.

Directed by Robert Hastie, the production’s creative team includes Jenny Arnold on choreography, while Ben Stones oversees set and costume design. Lighting design comes from Mark Henderson, and Mike Walker handles sound design.

The music, arranged with orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, is under the direction of Joe Bunker. Karen Moore serves as the production stage manager, with Carrie Gardner overseeing casting.

For more information and additional information, theatergoers can visit operationbroadway.com.

Fans looking to catch “Operation Mincemeat” before its closing date can find resale tickets through Ticket Club, (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).