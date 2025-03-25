Hugh Jackman, Sonia Friedman Unveil a New Theatre Company

Hugh Jackman and theatre producer Sonia Friedman have unveiled a new theatre company called, Together.

The mission of Together is to strip theatre down to its core elements and make live performances more accessible and affordable to audiences. With director Ian Rickson also on board, the company is set to deliver fully rehearsed, full-length productions, readings, and panel discussions in both the U.S. and U.K.

In a joint statement, Jackman and Friedman shared, “With director Ian Rickson, we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world,” the pair stated.

“Together is about going back to basics, re-discovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.”

Notably, their approach is not intended to compete with Broadway or the West End but rather to complement them. The duo emphasized that the project is about coexisting alongside major theatrical institutions rather than stepping away from them.

A core element of Together is its commitment to smaller, more intimate venues where established actors can engage directly with the audience.

In addition to the full-length productions, the company will offer flexible programming, including varied performance schedules and rotating stagings that allow for organic growth and evolution in storytelling. The initiative is designed to remove traditional constraints, creating an ever-changing theatrical experience.

“We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience,” Jackman and Friedman explained. “With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.”