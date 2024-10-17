Hugh Jackman’s Radio City Music Hall series has officially been extended with 12 additional shows next year.

As previously announced, the Tony Award-winning actor is returning to the stage on January 24, 2025, with shows on select weekends throughout April, May, June, July, and August. While the run, titled “From New York, With Love,” was set to wrap-up with two back-to-back gigs on August 15 and 16, Jackman has now doubled his touring schedule.

The new shows include earlier performances at 2 p.m. on January 25, April 19, May 24, June 21, July 19, and August 16. New dates were added in weekends in September and October, extending the run through October 4 with a double feature.

Jackman, known for roles in films like “X-Men,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Bad Education,” began performing in theater productions at the start of his career. Following his breakthrough success with the role of Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men,” he co-starred in the Broadway show “A Steady Rain” in 2009 alongside Daniel Craig. His star role as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman” helped him receive a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album.

A general on sale for Jackman’s “From New York, With Love” series will begin on October 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Find various ticketing options below:

Hugh Jackman | From New York, With Love 2025 Shows

*newly-announced dates are bolded

January 24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

January 25 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

January 25 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 18 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

April 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

May 24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 21 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

June 21 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 18 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 15 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 16 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

August 16 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

September 20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 3 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 4 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (2 p.m. show)

October 4 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall