While the acclaimed musical “Tammy Faye” is gearing up for its Broadway premiere, it permanently decides on the actor that will portray the role of Jim Bakker.

The two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle will replace the previously announced Andrew Rannells, starring opposite two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben. The actress will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker in the Broadway production.

Having its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022, “Tammy Faye” will make its way to the Great White Way with previews scheduled to begin on October 19. The musical will take place at the newly renovated Palace Theatre, with an official opening on November 14.

The creative team for West End’s Olivier Award-nominated musical remains largely intact in the Broadway transfer. It features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, and a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham. Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold helms the direction of the show.

“Christian is one of Broadway’s most exciting leading men and I am beyond thrilled that he will be joining the company of Tammy Faye,” Elton John said regarding Borle’s inclusion in the musical.

“I know Christian will perfectly capture both the humor and the darkness written into the role and I, along with the rest of the creative team, cannot wait to see him and Katie bring this unforgettable couple to life this fall,” John said.

Borle received Tony Award twice for his performances in “Something Rotten” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.” His recent Broadway appearances include “Some Like it Hot,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Legally Blonde,” and more.

“Tammy Faye” follows the story of televangelists Tammy Faye (Katie Brayben) and Jim Bakker (Christian Borle). Set against the backdrop of a studio in the 1970s, the musical delves into the transformative era where Faye and Bakker revolutionized the landscape of religion.

“Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith,” the synopsis reads. “But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.”

Much of London creative team reunite for the Broadway production. The show features choreography by Lynne Page, orchestration by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman, music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering, scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, and video design by Finn Ross.

Joining the team for the Broadway run is sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph. Wig, hair, and make-up design will by by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. Casting is by C12 Casting’s Carrie Gardner and Jillian Cimini.

The production the Broadway run belongs to Rocket Stage, Greene Light Stage, and James L. Nederlander.

Andrew Rannells told CBS in the Tony Award red carpet interview regarding his expected appearance in the role of Jim Bakker that he was actually not doing Tammy Faye anymore.

“I’m very sad to say,” he continued. “I was very excited. I’m a huge fan of the show and unfortunately, we got into a situation where we couldn’t quite find terms that made everyone happy, which is really disappointing. Which is why normally they don’t announce an actor before the contract.”

Ticket purchasing options for the upcoming “Tammy Faye” musical on Broadway are listed below:

“Tammy Faye” Ticket Links

Tammy Faye tickets at MEGAseats

Tammy Faye tickets at Tammyfayebway.com

Tammy Faye tickets at StubHub

Tammy Faye tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Tammy Faye tickets at Vivid Seats