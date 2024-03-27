“Tammy Faye” is gearing up for its Broadway debut, with Olivier winner Katie Brayben and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells leading the cast. The production is set to take place at the newly renovated Palace Theatre.

Following its successful world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2022, which earned critical acclaim and accolades, previews of “Tammy Faye” are scheduled to begin on October 19, with the official opening night slated for November 14.

Brayben will reprise her role as Tammy Faye Bakker and Rannells will continue portraying Jim Bakker. Their performances in the London production garnered praise, with Brayben clinching her second Olivier Award and Rannells securing his first nomination.

Under the direction of Rupert Goold, the creative team behind Tammy Faye remains largely intact, with music by Elton John, lyrics by Jake Shears, and a book by James Graham.

Pre-sale ticket access is available by signing up for the mailing list, and general on-sale begins March 27 at BroadwayDirect.com. For more information and to stay up-to-date on casting announcements, visit Tammy Fayes’ official website. Once tickets are on sale, theatergoers can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”