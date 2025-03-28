WeHo’s Outloud Music Fest: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Kim Petras

West Hollywood’s Pride weekend will see the return of Outloud Music Festival, featuring R&B stars Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

The two-day outdoor music festival is set to take place from May 31 to June 1 from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. at West Hollywood Park. Throughout the weekend, queer and ally acts will perform including Kim Petras, Honey Dijon, Paris Hilton, Rebecca Black, and The Knocks x Dragonette with Aquaria. Drag queens Sasha Colby, Alyssa Edwards, and Onya Nurve will take the stage, as well as a DJ set from Meredith Marks.

Tiktok sensation and pop singer Chrissy Chlapecka will appear at the event, with Zoe Gitter, Frankie Grande, Corook, Rose Gray, Xana, and Kalie Shorr among the acts rounding-out the bill.

“We’re thrilled to have the Outloud Music Festival as part of WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood,” West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers said in a statement. “Each year, Pride Stars Here and we have so much planned for WeHo Pride. Right now, as adverse forces threaten our hard-fought rights, it’s vitally important to create safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ people and to celebrate artists and performers who embrace that love always wins.”

Festival passes and travel packages are available via the Outloud Music Festival official website. Fans can also obtain resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use the code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

See the Outloud Music Festival full lineup below: