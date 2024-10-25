Kelsea Ballerini is gearing up for her North American tour in support of her new album, Patterns.
“Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025,” is set to begin on January 21 in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena. From there, the country star is slated to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on March 30 in Denver at Ball Arena.
Scheduled to join Ballerini on tour are British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters and fellow country singer MaRynn Taylor.
Ballerini’s tour announcement coincides with the release of her new album Patterns. The record follows her 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which earned the “half of my hometown” singer nominations for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards and Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards. She described the project as one of the most vulnerable releases of her career, calling it “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
Additionally, Ballerini is getting ready for her Patterns release performance, scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on October 29. The concert is slated to feature opening acts Tigerlily Gold and pop duo Aly & AJ.
The first opportunity to purchase tickets will come on Tuesday, October 29, when members of her Legends Fan Club can participate in an exclusive pre-sale at 10 a.m. local time. A Ticketmaster pre-sale will follow on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025 Dates
10/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
01/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
01/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
01/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
01/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
03/13 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
03/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
03/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena