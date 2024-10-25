Kelsea Ballerini is gearing up for her North American tour in support of her new album, Patterns.

“Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025,” is set to begin on January 21 in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena. From there, the country star is slated to make stops in cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on March 30 in Denver at Ball Arena.

Scheduled to join Ballerini on tour are British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters and fellow country singer MaRynn Taylor.

Ballerini’s tour announcement coincides with the release of her new album Patterns. The record follows her 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which earned the “half of my hometown” singer nominations for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards and Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards. She described the project as one of the most vulnerable releases of her career, calling it “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

Additionally, Ballerini is getting ready for her Patterns release performance, scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on October 29. The concert is slated to feature opening acts Tigerlily Gold and pop duo Aly & AJ.

The first opportunity to purchase tickets will come on Tuesday, October 29, when members of her Legends Fan Club can participate in an exclusive pre-sale at 10 a.m. local time. A Ticketmaster pre-sale will follow on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour 2025 Dates

10/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

01/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

01/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

01/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

01/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/13 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

03/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena