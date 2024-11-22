Pop icon Adele is wrapping-up her residency in Las Vegas on Saturday, marking her final gig before taking an indefinite break from the music industry. The highly-anticipated show, however, has received backlash from fans as prices have risen to a whopping $4,000.

A report by SeatGeek found that the average ticket price for Saturday’s show is $4,849, with the cheapest seats going for $2,828. The demand is similar across other resale platforms; on MEGASeats, the cheapest ticket is $2,632, while Ticket Club lists the cheapest ticket for $2,568. The get-in price on StubHub is currently $2,075.

Many took to social media to share their frustration and confusion regarding the exorbitant prices, which are pricing-out some of her top fans.

The “Weekends with Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace followed her 10-date residency in Munich, which brought in 730,000 fans — securing the spot as the highest concert attendance outside of Las Vegas.

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency [in Las Vegas] — but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” the “Hello” singer shared earlier this year. “I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years.”

