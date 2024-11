Pop icon Adele is wrapping-up her residency in Las Vegas on Saturday, marking her final gig before taking an indefinite break from the music industry. The highly-anticipated show, however, has received backlash from fans as prices have risen to a whopping $4,000.

A report by SeatGeek found that the average ticket price for Saturday’s show is $4,849, with the cheapest seats going for $2,828. The demand is similar across other resale platforms; on MEGASeats, the cheapest ticket is $2,632, while Ticket Club lists the cheapest ticket for $2,568. The get-in price on StubHub is currently $2,075.

Many took to social media to share their frustration and confusion regarding the exorbitant prices, which are pricing-out some of her top fans.

Adele tickets is $4k??? HELLO FROM THE

PARKINGLOOOOOOOTTTTT πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ β€” itsmfmaraaa (@pradamaraa) November 18, 2024

Adele tickets $4K DOLLARS ???

baby hello from the other side…. pic.twitter.com/JGcsxPWFj9 β€” Eren πŸ‘Ύ (@erenfromtargets) November 19, 2024

β€œas low as $2828” WDYM THAT’S THE *LOWEST* PRICE FOR ADELE TICKETS???? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aQvhjiLNNn β€” daylight (@raeleelol) November 19, 2024

Can someone explain to me like I’m 5 why these Adele tickets are still this fucking high and she’s been doing this residency since 2022??????!!!!!!! There are no tickets under $3000 and I’m genuinely confused. β€” Slick Thick Tha Ruler πŸŒ»πŸ’œ (@_melanynmonroe) November 18, 2024

Why is Adele ticket so expensive??? $4k bro!!!! β€” 𖣂 chance 𖣂 (@babs_laylow) November 19, 2024

I love Adele she’s like my favorite artist rn but there is nothing about her concert that justifies this price it shouldn’t be more than $800(for vips seats) https://t.co/ac8GzxRiqe β€” π™šα΄¬α΅‚α΄¬ (@finnicksugrcube) November 19, 2024

The “Weekends with Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace followed her 10-date residency in Munich, which brought in 730,000 fans — securing the spot as the highest concert attendance outside of Las Vegas.

β€œI have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency [in Las Vegas] β€” but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” the β€œHello” singer shared earlier this year. β€œI will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years.”