Ticket prices for Adele’s upcoming final concert have reached new levels as the singer prepares to step away from the stage for an indefinite hiatus.

The “Someone Like You” singer recently announced that her final show would take place on November 23 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This performance will mark the conclusion of her “Weekends With Adele” residency and the beginning of an extended break from the music industry.

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency [in Las Vegas] — but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” the “Hello” singer shared. “I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years.”

Following her announcement of a break, tickets initially priced between $400 for general admission and $1,000 for VIP access are now being sold on secondary markets at prices that reflect the demand to witness the British superstar’s last performance. As of Thursday morning, the cheapest ticket price for her final Las Vegas performance on resale platform MegaSeats are going for $2,442, with a median price of $3,668. Similarly, Ticket Club’s lowest ticket price starts at $2,833 with a median of $3,876, and StubHub’s get-in price starts at $3,109.

Notably, Adele recently wrapped up her 10-show residency in Munich on August 31, where she drew in more than 730,000 fans, securing the spot as the highest concert attendance outside of Las Vegas.

Fans looking to secure their spot at one of Adele’s last performances can purchase their tickets through one of the links below:

Adele Ticket Links

Adele tickets at MEGAseats

Adele tickets at adele.com

Adele tickets at StubHub

Adele tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Adele tickets at Vivid Seats

Weekends With Adele Dates

October 25 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

October 26 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 1 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 2 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 8 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 9 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 15 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 16 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 22 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 23 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV