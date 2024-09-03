Adele’s recent ten-night residency in Munich, Germany, wrapped up on August 31 and drew in more than 730,000 fans.

According to promoter Live Nation, “with over 730,000 tickets sold, the Adele shows registered the highest attendance of any concert residency outside Las Vegas.”

The arena itself broke records as the largest temporary stadium ever constructed. The shows were held at a specially built arena at Neue Messe München, the city’s trade fair grounds. The venue, built exclusively for Adele, was designed as a pop-up amphitheater with a stadium-like capacity, accommodating over 73,000 fans each night.

The arena was designed to capture the intimacy of a concert hall while offering the scale of a stadium, this innovative venue featured a continuous LED wall spanning 4,159.7 square meters, the largest of its kind ever built.

Notably, the residency’s economic impact on Munich was substantial, generating over €540 million ($597 million) for the local economy. Clemens Baumgärtner, head of Munich’s economic department, confirmed that the residency had attracted significant international attention.

“The residency was critically acclaimed as a milestone in music history, attracting visitors from all over the world and dominating the international headlines,” Baumgärtner said.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer is slated to return to Vegas in October for ten shows, finishing her residency at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace. However, during her final performance in Munich, the singer shared that she will be taking a significant break from live shows to focus on her personal life.

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency [in Las Vegas] — but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” Adele continued. “I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years.”

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I’ve been building, and I will miss you terribly.”

Fans looking to secure their spot to one of Adele’s Las Vegas shows can purchase their tickets through one of the links below:

Weekends With Adele Dates

October 25 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

October 26 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 1 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 2 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 8 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 9 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 15 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 16 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 22 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

November 23 @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV