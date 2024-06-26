Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is set to bring a significant economic boost to London, with projections estimating an influx of £300m (€355m/$380m) for the city’s economy.

Swift performed at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22, and 23 and is set to return in August for an additional five shows. In total, the eight performances are expected to attract an estimated 700,000 fans, making London the city with the highest number of shows on her tour.

According to the London Mayor’s office, the Eras Tour will provide a substantial economic uplift, with local businesses and the hospitality industry particularly benefiting from the influx of visitors.

A recent poll conducted by Visit London, the official city guide, found that 54% of respondents consider traveling to London specifically for music events, outpacing other global cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, as well as other UK cities.

The poll further revealed that 76% of respondents are inclined to extend their stay in London after attending a music event, indicating a broader economic impact beyond the immediate concert-related spending. Additionally, 77% of participants acknowledged the variety of music events London offers, and 72% agreed that the city attracts top international artists.

“The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement, so I’m delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed. “Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music.”

“The pull of Taylor Swift’s shows in London has been exceptional, and hospitality venues across the capital are ready to provide a warm welcome to fans traveling across the UK and from further afield,” Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, noted. “With Swifties attending The Eras Tour set to boost the capital’s economy by £300m, I’m certain we’ll see a love story flourish between fans and the world-leading hospitality we have here in London.”

Swift is scheduled to make stops in various European cities such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, and Warsaw before returning to London on August 15 for her final five performances in the city. The “Shake It Off” singer is then slated to finish the tour with multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before her last concert in Vancouver on December 8.

