TikTok has launched a new interactive in-app experience that immerses Swifties into the Eras Tour.

The new initiative, named #TSTheErasTour, will span over 11 weeks, coinciding with the number of studio albums Swift has released. Each week will focus on a different album, offering themed profile frames and digital friendship beads that fans can collect to create personalized digital keepsakes.

The experience is designed to keep Swifties engaged with a series of album-themed challenges. By completing these tasks each week, participants will earn exclusive profile frames and digital beads. These digital beads can be strung together to form in-app friendship bracelets. Those who complete all 11 weeks of challenges will be rewarded with a final, special Swiftie profile frame.

Beyond the challenges, the #TSTheErasTour experience will also feature video highlights from each tour stop. Additionally, each week will include a curated playlist tied to the album theme.

To access the Eras Tour experience, fans can click on the anchor symbol that appears on Taylor Swift content within TikTok or interact with the search banners when looking for Eras Tour-related terms.

For those looking to experience the Eras tour live, the “Delicate” singer is in the midst of her European leg, with her next set of shows in London on June 21, 22, and 23. After Europe, Swift is set to finish out the tour with multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before her final performance in Vancouver on December 8.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Eras tour dates can be found below:

Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates 2024

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place