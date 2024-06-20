TikTok has launched a new interactive in-app experience that immerses Swifties into the Eras Tour.
The new initiative, named #TSTheErasTour, will span over 11 weeks, coinciding with the number of studio albums Swift has released. Each week will focus on a different album, offering themed profile frames and digital friendship beads that fans can collect to create personalized digital keepsakes.
The experience is designed to keep Swifties engaged with a series of album-themed challenges. By completing these tasks each week, participants will earn exclusive profile frames and digital beads. These digital beads can be strung together to form in-app friendship bracelets. Those who complete all 11 weeks of challenges will be rewarded with a final, special Swiftie profile frame.
Beyond the challenges, the #TSTheErasTour experience will also feature video highlights from each tour stop. Additionally, each week will include a curated playlist tied to the album theme.
To access the Eras Tour experience, fans can click on the anchor symbol that appears on Taylor Swift content within TikTok or interact with the search banners when looking for Eras Tour-related terms.
For those looking to experience the Eras tour live, the “Delicate” singer is in the midst of her European leg, with her next set of shows in London on June 21, 22, and 23. After Europe, Swift is set to finish out the tour with multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before her final performance in Vancouver on December 8.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Eras tour dates can be found below:
Taylor Swift Tickets
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
The Eras Tour 2024 Dates
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates 2024
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place