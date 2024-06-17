Taylor Swift has once again made history by breaking the attendance record at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. The three concerts drew a massive crowd, with at least 62,000 Swifties attending the first night, surpassing Anfield’s previous attendance record of 61,905 set during an FA Cup game in 1952.
The “Shake It Off” singer’s series of performances at Anfield began with the 100th show of the Eras Tour on Thursday, June 13, marking a milestone that she described as surreal. Swift acknowledged the significance of this feat in and Instagram post:
“So many dream memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it).”
View this post on Instagram
Swift continued later in the post, “All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!).”
This isn’t the first time Swift has broken attendance records during her Eras Tour. In May, she surpassed previous benchmarks at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, and shortly after, broke attendance records at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield from June 7 to 9. Swift achieved another milestone when she performed for over 288,000 fans across three consecutive nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the largest audience of her career.
In addition to celebrating the record-breaking attendance and the success of her Liverpool shows, the “All Too Well” singer used the occasion to announce the conclusion of the Eras Tour. The tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, has seen 100 shows, and as of now, it appears the final date is slated for December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Swift is set to continue her tour in Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium on June 18. She will then head to London’s Wembley Stadium for three performances, followed by a series of concerts in Dublin on June 28, 29, and 30.
Additionally, Swift is scheduled to return to Wembley for five additional nights from August 15 to 20. Beyond Europe, The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer will finish out the tour with multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and a final stint in Toronto before the concluding show in Vancouver.
“Thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour,” Swift said. “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Eras Tour dates can be found below:
The Eras Tour 2024 Dates
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates 2024
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place