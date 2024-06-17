Taylor Swift has once again made history by breaking the attendance record at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. The three concerts drew a massive crowd, with at least 62,000 Swifties attending the first night, surpassing Anfield’s previous attendance record of 61,905 set during an FA Cup game in 1952.

The “Shake It Off” singer’s series of performances at Anfield began with the 100th show of the Eras Tour on Thursday, June 13, marking a milestone that she described as surreal. Swift acknowledged the significance of this feat in and Instagram post:

“So many dream memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift continued later in the post, “All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!).”

This isn’t the first time Swift has broken attendance records during her Eras Tour. In May, she surpassed previous benchmarks at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, and shortly after, broke attendance records at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield from June 7 to 9. Swift achieved another milestone when she performed for over 288,000 fans across three consecutive nights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the largest audience of her career.

In addition to celebrating the record-breaking attendance and the success of her Liverpool shows, the “All Too Well” singer used the occasion to announce the conclusion of the Eras Tour. The tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023, has seen 100 shows, and as of now, it appears the final date is slated for December 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Swift is set to continue her tour in Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium on June 18. She will then head to London’s Wembley Stadium for three performances, followed by a series of concerts in Dublin on June 28, 29, and 30.

Additionally, Swift is scheduled to return to Wembley for five additional nights from August 15 to 20. Beyond Europe, The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer will finish out the tour with multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and a final stint in Toronto before the concluding show in Vancouver.

“Thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour,” Swift said. “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime because of you.”

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates 2024

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place