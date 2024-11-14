Bandsintown has added a feature that allows artists to take control of their ticket presales for tours.

Through the expanded feature, artists can publish tour dates on their website and socials using free Bandsintown for Artists tools, allowing fans to sign up via their email and phone number. Then, fans are automatically notified when they can buy presale tickets in their city — no matter which ticketing company the venues chooses. This also means that artists can retain ownership of all fan contacts collected during presales.

Additionally, these events will be recommended to fans across Bandsintown’s platform, which includes over 90 million users across the globe, as well as fans through the company’s integrations like Spotify, Google, Shazam, and Apple.

Bandsintown co-founder and managing partner Fabrice Sergent noted in a press release that “presales have become the new onsales, and our new presales feature gives artists of all sizes everything they need to control their own presales.”

“Presales are an importnat moment when artists reward their superfans, grow their email and SMS lists, own their data, and continue to engage fans on their own terms,” Sergent said.

Currently, Bandsintown is offered free SMS alerts for all artists through the end of the year and will introduce competitively priced SMS alerts in January 2025. The feature includes unlimited free presale signups and email alerts.

The new feature follows the previously-announced functionality, which allowed artists to create releases for events, music, and merch. Artists like Childish Gambino, Chappell Roan, Tinashe, and Vince Staples have already taken advantage of the feature to announce presales.