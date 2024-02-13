In an attempt to increase music discovery, concerts and festivals listed by artists on Bandsintown are now available on Spotify, as a part of a new partnership.

This partnership comes at a time where the live event industry is booming. According to Bandsintown data, there were 150,000 more concerts in 2023 compared to the previous year, and in the last 12 months, Spotify increased impressions for live events across its platform by 10 times.

Now, artists are able to reach their fans directly while they’re listening to music on Spotify to help increase both engagement and sales.

“Bandsintown is on a mission to help artists get discovered and sell out shows,” Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown, said. “With Spotify on board, we are bringing artists and fans closer in a world where every show counts, and every fan matters.”

Artists have direct control over their event listings and can showcase listings in the following areas: the artist’s page, the Live Events Feed, and the Now Playing View. Jon Ostrow, Associate Director of Growth & Discovery, Live Events at Spotify, said that the partnership will help artists connect and monetize with their fanbases.

“With more concert listings and data directly sourced from artists, this integration gives artists more control to update their tour schedules on Spotify and ultimately improves the fan experience of discovering and purchasing tickets,” Ostrow said.

Artists can integrate their music on Spotify with listings on Bandsintown here.